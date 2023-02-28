Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag gesucht

Um 17:14 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der London-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 71,19 USD nach oben. Bei 70,18 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über London wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 2.107 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 27.02.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.06.2023 erfolgen.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

