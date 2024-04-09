DAX18.140 +0,4%ESt505.008 +0,4%MSCIW3.412 +0,1%Dow38.465 -1,1%Nas16.125 -1,1%Bitcoin63.872 +0,3%Euro1,0754 -1,0%Öl89,39 -0,2%Gold2.348 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 RENK RENK73 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 HENSOLDT HAG000 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit deutlichen Abgaben -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid steigert Auslieferungen -- Intel will NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen -- AMD, Alibaba im Fokus
Top News
Delta Air Lines rechnet nach starken Zahlen weiter mit lukrativen Geschäften - Branche im Aufwind
Aktie mit Rekord: Konkurrenz für NVIDIA - Alphabet stellt neue Generation von KI-Chips vor
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

10.04.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,1 Prozent auf 61,84 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,14 EUR 1,33 EUR 2,30%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,1 Prozent auf 61,84 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,61 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 62,40 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 232.101 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,53 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 5,03 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 26.02.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,42 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.146,46 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Der Gewinn 2028 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"