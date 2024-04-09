Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,1 Prozent auf 61,84 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,1 Prozent auf 61,84 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,61 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 62,40 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 232.101 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,53 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 5,03 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 26.02.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,42 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.146,46 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.
Der Gewinn 2028 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
