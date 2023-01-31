Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag billiger

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 11:15 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Minus bei 63,40 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 825 Stück.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 124,05 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 95,66 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 4,65 Prozent.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.01.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.117,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2024 wird am 22.05.2023 erwartet. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q1 2025-Bilanz auf den 20.05.2024.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,20 USD je Aktie aus.

