10.05.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag billiger

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag billiger
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,3 Prozent auf 63,40 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 11:15 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Minus bei 63,40 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 825 Stück.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 124,05 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 95,66 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 4,65 Prozent.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.01.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.117,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2024 wird am 22.05.2023 erwartet. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q1 2025-Bilanz auf den 20.05.2024.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,20 USD je Aktie aus.

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

09.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain (finanzen.net)
09.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.net)
09.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagvormittag tiefer (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

