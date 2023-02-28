  • Suche
10.05.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag freundlich

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 3,3 Prozent auf 65,64 USD nach oben.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie legte um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 3,3 Prozent auf 65,64 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 65,64 USD aus. Bei 64,14 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 567.705 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 124,05 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 88,99 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Mit Abgaben von 7,90 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 27.02.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vorlegen. Schätzungsweise am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,20 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

09.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain (finanzen.net)
09.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.net)
09.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagvormittag tiefer (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

News von

Nachrichten

