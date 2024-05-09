Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag gefragt
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 61,82 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:52 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 61,82 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 62,06 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Bei 61,28 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 120.781 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 06.09.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,91 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 18,56 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 23.04.2024 (58,88 USD). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,99 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,98 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications -0,36 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1,15 Mrd. USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1,12 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen worden waren.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren. Am 26.05.2025 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q1 2026 präsentieren.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2028 auf 4,92 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Start ab
NVIDIA-Beteiligung Synthesia stellt nächste Generation von KI-Avataren vor
Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen