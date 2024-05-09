DAX18.776 +0,5%ESt505.088 +0,7%MSCIW3.411 +0,5%Dow39.477 +0,2%Nas16.317 -0,2%Bitcoin56.586 -3,3%Euro1,0763 -0,2%Öl83,94 -0,2%Gold2.361 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Allianz 840400 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Tesla A1CX3T RENK RENK73 Deutsche Bank 514000 Infineon 623100 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Wall Street freundlich -- DAX mit neuem Rekord über 18.800 Punkten -- Novavax begeistert mit Ergebnis -- Enel mit Gewinnsprung -- Siemens Healthineers, GameStop, Groupon, Boeing im Fokus
Top News
Protestaktion gegen Tesla in Berlin - Tesla-Aktie im Minus
Siemens Energy-Aktie gesucht: Erholungsrally geht weiter
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Mittwoch um 18:30 Uhr - Mit Experten-Training zum Erfolg mit Trend- und Volatilitätsstrategien. Jetzt anmelden
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag gefragt

10.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag gefragt

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 61,82 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,59 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:52 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 61,82 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 62,06 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Bei 61,28 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 120.781 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 06.09.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,91 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 18,56 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 23.04.2024 (58,88 USD). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,99 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,98 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications -0,36 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1,15 Mrd. USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1,12 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren. Am 26.05.2025 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q1 2026 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2028 auf 4,92 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Start ab

NVIDIA-Beteiligung Synthesia stellt nächste Generation von KI-Avataren vor

Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"