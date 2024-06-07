DAX18.471 -0,5%ESt505.007 -0,9%MSCIW3.479 -0,3%Dow38.760 -0,1%Nas17.183 +0,3%Bitcoin65.016 +0,6%Euro1,0744 -0,5%Öl80,90 +1,8%Gold2.305 +0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit angezogener Handbremse

10.06.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit angezogener Handbremse

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Montagnachmittag wenig Änderung. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 62,89 USD.

Mit einem Kurs von 62,89 USD zeigte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr kaum verändert. Bei 62,92 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 62,42 USD nach. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 62,42 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 757.022 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 17,15 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 23.04.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 6,80 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Am 20.05.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1,14 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2025 wird am 19.08.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,05 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
