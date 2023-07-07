DAX15.673 +0,5%ESt504.258 +0,5%TDax3.098 ±0,0%Dow33.735 -0,6%Nas13.661 -0,1%Bitcoin27.554 +0,2%Euro1,0962 -0,2%Öl77,83 -0,4%Gold1.924 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagmittag auf rotem Terrain

10.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 65,39 USD abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 12:02 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,4 Prozent auf 65,39 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 358 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 09.07.2022 markierte das Papier bei 124,05 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 89,71 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 29.04.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 60,45 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 7,55 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD eingefahren.

Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.08.2023 gerechnet.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,32 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

