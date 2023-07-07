DAX15.672 +0,4%ESt504.258 +0,5%TDax3.098 ±0,0%Dow33.735 -0,6%Nas13.661 -0,1%Bitcoin27.554 +0,2%Euro1,0958 -0,2%Öl77,83 -0,4%Gold1.924 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit roter Tendenz

10.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der Tradegate-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,6 Prozent auf 59,10 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 09:04 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,6 Prozent auf 59,10 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 59,10 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 60,17 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 672 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 121,72 EUR. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 51,45 Prozent niedriger. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 8,30 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS lag bei 1,16 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.105,36 USD – ein Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Am 22.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

