10.10.2022 14:58

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag ab

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 1,1 Prozent auf 78,80 EUR ab.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 04:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 1,1 Prozent auf 78,80 EUR ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 78,80 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 79,10 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 116 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.11.2021 bei 250,00 EUR. Gewinne von 68,48 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 03.10.2022 bei 74,21 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 6,19 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 171,00 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 22.08.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2022 – vorgestellt. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,36 USD je Aktie generiert. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 7,63 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.099,46 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.021,50 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.12.2022 terminiert.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 3,71 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

07.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Freitagnachmittag ab (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
07.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Freitagmittag vor (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagvormittag fester (finanzen.net)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
US-Börsen geben nach -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Deutsche Post will Gewinnprognose anheben -- BMW setzt etwas weniger Autos ab -- Vantage Towers, FMC, GAZPROM, Amazon in Fokus

Quartalsergebnis der OMV durch Raffinerie-Unfall belastet. Weiterhin Streik bei TotalEnergies. Tesla-Chef Musk empört mit Lösungsvorschlägen für Taiwan-Konflikt. Raketenangriff auf ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew und andere Großstädte. Jefferies streicht Kursziel für Fresenius Medical Care kräftig zusammen. Airports Group kann Aktionäre des Flughafen Wien nicht überzeugen. Renault und Nissan führen Gespräche über gemeinsame Zukunft.

