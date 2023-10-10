Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,13 EUR abwärts.

Um 12:00 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,13 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,13 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 62,37 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 77 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. 38,90 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 12,17 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.138,68 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.099,46 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

