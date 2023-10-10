DAX15.358 +1,5%ESt504.177 +1,6%MSCIW2.859 +0,5%Dow33.605 +0,6%Nas13.484 +0,4%Bitcoin26.044 -0,1%Euro1,0577 +0,1%Öl87,73 -0,6%Gold1.857 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 Coca-Cola 850663 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nahost-Konflikt im Fokus: DAX legt kräftig zu -- BMW-Absatz im 3. Quartal leicht gestiegen -- Pepsi hebt erneut Gewinnprognose an -- Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Bayer, Kontron, Country Garden im Fokus
Top News
Um 18 Uhr live: Volumen-Trading entschlüsselt - Wie Sie Marktbewegungen optimal nutzen
Börse Frankfurt nach schwachem Wochenstart erholt: DAX deutlich fester
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wahl zum Zertifikate- und Tradinghaus des Jahres. Das Team von BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Stimme. Reise nach Berlin zu gewinnen. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

10.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,13 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,40 EUR 0,17 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 12:00 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,13 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,13 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 62,37 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 77 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. 38,90 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 12,17 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.138,68 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.099,46 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.