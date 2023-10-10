Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag leichter
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der BMN-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,1 Prozent auf 62,39 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:14 Uhr im BMN-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,1 Prozent auf 62,39 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,32 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 62,48 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 2 Stück gehandelt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.11.2022 bei 86,32 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 38,36 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,94 EUR ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,94 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.