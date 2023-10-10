DAX15.362 +1,6%ESt504.172 +1,5%MSCIW2.859 +0,5%Dow33.605 +0,6%Nas13.484 +0,4%Bitcoin26.179 +0,4%Euro1,0581 +0,1%Öl87,95 -0,3%Gold1.858 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 Coca-Cola 850663 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nahost-Konflikt im Fokus: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Country Garden verpasst erneut Zahlung -- BMW-Absatz im 3. Quartal leicht gestiegen -- Bayer, Kontron, Unity Software im Fokus
Top News
IWF: Prognose für Wachstum der Weltwirtschaft in diesem Jahr bestätigt - Deutschland in Rezession
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Dienstagvormittag entwickeln
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wahl zum Zertifikate- und Tradinghaus des Jahres. Das Team von BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Stimme. Reise nach Berlin zu gewinnen. -w-
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag leichter

10.10.23 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag leichter

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der BMN-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,1 Prozent auf 62,39 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,40 EUR 0,17 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:14 Uhr im BMN-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,1 Prozent auf 62,39 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,32 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 62,48 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 2 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.11.2022 bei 86,32 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 38,36 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,94 EUR ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,94 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.