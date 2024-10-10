DAX19.188 -0,4%ESt504.964 -0,4%MSCIW3.707 -0,3%Dow42.356 -0,4%Nas18.228 -0,4%Bitcoin55.398 ±0,0%Euro1,0924 -0,2%Öl78,36 +2,1%Gold2.625 +0,6%
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

10.10.24 16:10 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,51 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,97 EUR 0,55 EUR 0,87%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,51 USD nach. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 69,41 USD nach. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 69,51 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 318.646 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 28.12.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 74,75 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 7,54 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 13.08.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD. Abschläge von 20,77 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,61 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1,16 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Die kommende Q3 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 veröffentlicht.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,33 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

