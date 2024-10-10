Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,51 USD abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,51 USD nach. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 69,41 USD nach. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 69,51 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 318.646 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 28.12.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 74,75 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 7,54 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 13.08.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD. Abschläge von 20,77 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.
Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,61 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1,16 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.
Die kommende Q3 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 veröffentlicht.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,33 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
