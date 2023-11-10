Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Freitagmittag
Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Anleger zeigten sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 60,70 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 11:48 Uhr kaum Veränderungen aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel notierte das Papier bei 60,70 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 2.578 Aktien.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 47,73 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 3,00 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 18.11.2024 erwartet.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
