Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit roter Tendenz

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,7 Prozent auf 56,59 EUR.

Die Aktie verlor um 09:06 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 56,59 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 56,59 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 56,59 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 9 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 86,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 52,50 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 3,57 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q3 2025-Bilanz auf den 18.11.2024.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag