DAX16.732 +0,3%ESt504.484 +0,3%MSCIW3.162 +0,5%Dow37.696 +0,5%Nas14.970 +0,8%Bitcoin42.728 +0,6%Euro1,0978 +0,1%Öl78,28 +2,0%Gold2.034 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 BYD A0M4W9 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Inflationsdaten: DAX etwas fester -- SEC genehmigt Bitcoin-ETFs -- Südzucker mit Zuwächsen bei Umsatz und Gewinn -- Alphabet, Nordex, Fisker, ABOUT YOU, SAP im Fokus
Top News
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Mercedes-Benz mit Absatzrückgang im vierten Quartal - Jahresabsatz stabil
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktuelle Multi-Asset-Views von Schroders: wie werden die Aussichten für Aktien, Anleihen und Rohstoffe bewertet? -w-
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester

11.01.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 68,50 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,14 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 11:59 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 68,50 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 498 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 85,11 USD erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 24,25 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 14,04 Prozent sinken.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"