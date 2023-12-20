DAX16.547 -0,9%ESt504.442 -0,6%MSCIW3.162 +0,5%Dow37.472 -0,6%Nas14.829 -0,9%Bitcoin42.351 -0,3%Euro1,0956 -0,2%Öl78,78 +2,6%Gold2.018 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 Coinbase A2QP7J BYD A0M4W9 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Dow nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- SEC genehmigt Bitcoin-ETFs -- Südzucker mit Zuwächsen bei Umsatz und Gewinn -- Alphabet, Fisker, ABOUT YOU, SAP im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Spanische Finanzmarktaufsicht startet Verfahren gegen Deutsche Bank
Neue Analyse: RBC Capital Markets bewertet Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Outperform
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktuelle Multi-Asset-Views von Schroders: wie werden die Aussichten für Aktien, Anleihen und Rohstoffe bewertet? -w-
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag ab

11.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag ab

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,4 Prozent auf 67,24 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,46 EUR 0,31 EUR 0,50%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,4 Prozent auf 67,24 USD. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 67,19 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 68,34 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 299.844 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 85,11 USD markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 21,00 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 12,43 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"