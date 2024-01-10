Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Grün
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,38 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktie legte um 09:04 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,4 Prozent auf 62,38 EUR zu. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,38 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 62,37 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 200 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (79,16 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 26,90 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 14,31 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen