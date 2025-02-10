Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag billiger

Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,7 Prozent auf 85,64 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:52 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,7 Prozent bei 85,64 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 85,64 USD. Bei 86,33 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 45.737 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 8,34 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 35,70 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 25.11.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,67 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,47 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1,18 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 24.02.2025 erwartet. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q4 2026-Bilanz auf den 02.03.2026.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,44 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

