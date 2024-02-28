Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Montagmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,79 USD.
Die Aktie notierte um 12:00 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,79 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 12.213 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Mit einem Zuwachs von 13,65 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 11,84 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Am 26.02.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.01.2024 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent auf 1.146,46 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Mit der Q1 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 20.05.2024 gerechnet.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
