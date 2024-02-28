Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag zu
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 4,0 Prozent auf 69,83 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 4,0 Prozent auf 69,83 USD. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 69,93 USD. Bei 67,19 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 1.841.776 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 8,71 Prozent. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 15,67 Prozent.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Am 26.02.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,42 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.146,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt.
Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Minus
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Abgaben
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen