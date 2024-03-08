Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Einbußen

Aktie im Blick

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,7 Prozent auf 66,70 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 09:19 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,7 Prozent auf 66,70 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 2.357 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 06.09.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 75,91 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 13,80 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 11,72 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 26.02.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2024 endete. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,42 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.146,46 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

