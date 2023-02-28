  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.04.2023 12:05

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag auf grünem Terrain

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag auf grünem Terrain
Aktienkurs aktuell
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 65,67 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:47 Uhr 0,3 Prozent. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,67 EUR zu. Mit einem Wert von 65,64 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 125 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 markierte das Papier bei 121,72 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 46,05 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.12.2022 (59,72 EUR). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 9,96 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 27.02.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD umsetzen können.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,20 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag Verlust reich (finanzen.net)
10.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag fester (finanzen.net)
10.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag gesucht (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Um 18 Uhr live: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - so geht es an den Märkten weiter!

Ingmar Königshofen schaut sich die aktuelle Situation an den Aktienmärkten an und gibt Empfehlungen zu einzelnen Basiswerten. Neben Informationen zu den eingesetzten Derivaten gibt der Profi auch jede Menge geldwerte Tipps und Tricks rund ums Trading!

Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

10.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag Verlust reich
10.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag fester
10.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag gesucht
10.03.232 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Communications, and 1 Reason to Sell
14.03.23Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
16.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
29.03.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Argumente für eine Erholung des US-Dollars
Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Mercedes-Benz Group, Adidas, Infineon
Börse Aktuell - DAX will nach oben
Konsolidierung im Bereich des 52-Wochenhochs
SAP - Abwärtstrend gebrochen, Aufwärtstrend intakt, Allzeithoch im Visier
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bei der Tesla-Aktie besteht erhebliches Rückschlagpotenzial
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Solardach-Pflicht wird Realität – das kommt jetzt auf Eigentümer zu
Bis zu 50.000 Euro Bußgeld wegen falscher Heizung? So wird das künftig geprüft
Jahreshoch bei Bitcoin und mit Hebel auf den Goldpreis setzen
Günstiger Moment zum Einstieg – diese Luxusuhren haben jetzt das größte Potenzial
Amazon, Zalando, Otto, Ebay – Wo sich Versand-Flatrates wirklich lohnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX steigt -- Tilray schreibt weiter rote Zahlen -- BMW verkauft etwas weniger Autos als im Vorjahr -- ADTRAN verfehlt Analystenprognosen -- Bitcoin über 30.000 US-Dollar -- RWE, UBS im Fokus

Vivendi plant wohl Verkauf von Gala-Magazin. Sanofi erhält AstraZeneca-Anteil an RSV-Lizenz in den USA. EVOTEC von Cyber-Attacke betroffen. Airbus lieferte im ersten Quartal 61 Flugzeuge aus - Icelandair kauft Airbus-Maschinen. Betriebsräte klagen gegen VW gegen Gehaltskürzungen. Tupperware mit Liquiditätssorgen. Vorstandsvorsitzender Thamm verlässt überraschend Carnival-Tochter Costa.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo wird der Goldpreis - Ihrer Meinung nach - am Jahresende 2023 stehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen