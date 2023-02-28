Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag auf grünem Terrain

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:47 Uhr 0,3 Prozent. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,67 EUR zu. Mit einem Wert von 65,64 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 125 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 markierte das Papier bei 121,72 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 46,05 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.12.2022 (59,72 EUR). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 9,96 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 27.02.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD umsetzen können.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,20 USD fest.

