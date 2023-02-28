Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag freundlich

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Stuttgart-Handel gewann die Aktie um 08:00 Uhr 2,5 Prozent auf 65,63 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,63 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 65,63 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 50 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 120,80 EUR. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 45,67 Prozent niedriger. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 10.03.2023 auf bis zu 60,71 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 8,10 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.117,80 USD – ein Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

