Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu
11.04.24 16:09 Uhr

11.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,49 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,93 EUR -1,21 EUR -2,05%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,4 Prozent auf 62,49 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 62,76 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Bei 62,69 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 83.441 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.09.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,91 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 21,47 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 6,13 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.146,46 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,92 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2028 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

