11.05.2023 12:04

11.05.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,3 Prozent.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie notierte um 12:03 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,3 Prozent auf 64,60 USD zu. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 138 Stück.

Am 09.07.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 124,05 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 92,03 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei einem Wert von 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (29.04.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 6,42 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 27.02.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.117,80 USD – ein Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2024 wird am 22.05.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Experten erwarten die Q1 2025-Kennzahlen am 20.05.2024.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

