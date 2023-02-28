Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,4 Prozent auf 64,16 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 64,13 USD nach. Mit einem Wert von 64,73 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 549.501 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 124,05 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 93,34 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 5,78 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.117,80 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.05.2023 erwartet. Schätzungsweise am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

