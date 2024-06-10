Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,0 Prozent auf 62,33 USD.
Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Um 15:53 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,0 Prozent auf 62,33 USD. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 62,28 USD. Bei 62,99 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 197.479 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 21,78 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 23.04.2024 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 5,54 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.05.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 0,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,14 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
