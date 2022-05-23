Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag auf rotem Terrain

Die Aktie notierte um 11.07.2022 09:22:00 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 2,6 Prozent auf 117,50 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 117,50 EUR ein. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 119,18 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 265 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.08.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 341,00 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 65,54 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 77,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 52,60 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Am 23.05.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2022 endete, vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,03 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 3,78 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2023 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com