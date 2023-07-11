Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 61,24 EUR.

Um 11:42 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,4 Prozent auf 61,24 EUR. Bei 61,85 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Bei 61,85 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 72 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 12.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 118,82 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 94,02 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 10,89 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 22.05.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2023 endete. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,33 USD je Aktie.

