Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit Aufschlag
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im GVIE-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,09 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 09:05 Uhr klettern und stieg im GVIE-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,09 EUR. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,09 EUR. Zum GVIE-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 61,09 EUR. Bisher wurden via GVIE 18 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.07.2022 bei 118,00 EUR. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 48,23 Prozent niedriger. Bei einem Wert von 55,04 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Abschläge von 9,90 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.073,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen.
Die kommende Q2 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 veröffentlicht.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
