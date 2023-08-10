Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Freitagmittag nach
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,3 Prozent auf 67,30 USD ab.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 11:58 Uhr ging es um 0,3 Prozent auf 67,30 USD abwärts. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 27 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Bei 114,99 USD markierte der Titel am 12.08.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 70,86 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 10,18 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q2 2025 erwarten Experten am 19.08.2024.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,32 USD fest.
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
