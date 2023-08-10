Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 66,84 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr um 0,9 Prozent auf 66,84 USD nach. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,46 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 66,55 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 140.621 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 12.08.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 114,99 USD an. Mit einem Zuwachs von 72,04 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 9,56 Prozent.
Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.105,36 USD – ein Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 21.08.2023 gerechnet. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q2 2025-Bilanz auf den 19.08.2024.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
