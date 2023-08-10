Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Grün
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der BX World-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 59,77 CHF.
Die Aktie notierte um 09:03 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im BX World-Handel legte sie um 1,0 Prozent auf 59,77 CHF zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,77 CHF ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 59,77 CHF. Zuletzt stieg das BX World-Volumen auf 2 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 17.08.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 101,99 CHF und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 41,40 Prozent niedriger. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 59,21 CHF am 09.08.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 0,94 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Am 21.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Mit der Vorlage der Q2 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 19.08.2024.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
