DAX15.886 -0,7%ESt504.339 -1,0%TDax3.149 -0,3%Dow35.176 +0,2%Nas13.738 +0,1%Bitcoin26.730 -0,2%Euro1,0995 +0,1%Öl86,58 +0,3%Gold1.918 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Plug Power A1JA81 Allianz 840400 Siemens 723610 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Novo Nordisk A1XA8R NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 SMA Solar A0DJ6J Commerzbank CBK100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX tiefer -- Chinas Börsen leichter -- Varta peilt 2024 mehr Umsatzwachstum an -- METRO bleibt hinter Erwartungen zurück -- Aurora Cannabis steigert Umsatz -- PATRIZIA, Fraport im Fokus
Top News
Varta-Aktie springt an: Varta will wieder spürbar wachsen
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Vormittag
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Grün

11.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Grün

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der BX World-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 59,77 CHF.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,40 EUR 0,34 EUR 0,56%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 09:03 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im BX World-Handel legte sie um 1,0 Prozent auf 59,77 CHF zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,77 CHF ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 59,77 CHF. Zuletzt stieg das BX World-Volumen auf 2 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 17.08.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 101,99 CHF und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 41,40 Prozent niedriger. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 59,21 CHF am 09.08.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 0,94 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 21.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Mit der Vorlage der Q2 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 19.08.2024.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.