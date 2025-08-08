DAX24.056 -0,4%ESt505.331 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto16,62 +2,3%Dow44.029 -0,3%Nas21.471 +0,1%Bitcoin103.798 +1,3%Euro1,1595 -0,5%Öl66,67 +0,5%Gold3.346 -1,5%
Heute im Fokus
Vor Trump-Putin-Gipfel: DAX schwach -- Wall Street stabil -- AMC dämmt Verluste deutlich ein -- TUI, DroneShield, Lufthansa, Palantir, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT, NVIDIA, AMD, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
TUI-Aktie leichter: Nur Teilerfolg bei Rechtsstreit mit SmartLynx TUI-Aktie leichter: Nur Teilerfolg bei Rechtsstreit mit SmartLynx
Vorbereitung auf den Putin-Gipfel: Merz plant Konsultationen mit Trump und Selenskyj Vorbereitung auf den Putin-Gipfel: Merz plant Konsultationen mit Trump und Selenskyj
Zoom Communications im Fokus

11.08.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications schiebt sich am Montagnachmittag vor

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,4 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
61,30 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:51 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,4 Prozent auf 71,83 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,13 USD. Bei 71,57 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 47.481 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 29,17 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 30,43 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,81 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Communications 0,69 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,93 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1,17 Mrd. USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Zoom Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2026 wird am 21.08.2025 erwartet. Mit der Vorlage der Q2 2027-Bilanz von Zoom Communications rechnen Experten am 24.08.2026.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2026 auf 5,61 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

In eigener Sache

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

