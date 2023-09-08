Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Montagmittag vor

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,3 Prozent im Plus bei 72,26 USD.

Um 12:03 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,3 Prozent auf 72,26 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 8.743 Stück gehandelt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 89,67 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 12.11.2022 erreicht. Gewinne von 24,09 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 16,34 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Am 22.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

