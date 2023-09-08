DAX15.810 +0,4%ESt504.258 +0,5%MSCIW2.949 +0,1%Dow34.659 +0,2%Nas13.845 +0,6%Bitcoin23.535 -2,4%Euro1,0754 +0,5%Öl90,94 +0,6%Gold1.924 +0,2%
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagnachmittag schwächer

11.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 1,2 Prozent auf 71,22 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
67,02 EUR -0,78 EUR -1,15%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 16:08 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 71,22 USD abwärts. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,13 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 71,55 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 1.586.963 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 12.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 89,67 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 25,91 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,12 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 21.08.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
