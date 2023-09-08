DAX15.796 +0,4%ESt504.260 +0,5%MSCIW2.949 +0,1%Dow34.577 +0,2%Nas13.762 +0,1%Bitcoin24.019 -0,4%Euro1,0728 +0,2%Öl90,42 ±-0,0%Gold1.926 +0,4%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Vormittag ab

11.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Vormittag ab

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,7 Prozent im Minus bei 67,18 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
67,07 EUR -0,73 EUR -1,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:00 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,7 Prozent bei 67,18 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 67,18 EUR. Zum Tradegate-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 67,18 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 40 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 86,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 28,46 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 23,11 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie verdient. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,68 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.