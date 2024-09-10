Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 67,30 USD.
Um 15:53 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,9 Prozent auf 67,30 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,58 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 66,61 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 156.097 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 28.12.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 74,75 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 9,97 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 18,17 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.
Am 21.08.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2024 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.
Die kommende Q3 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 veröffentlicht.
Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
