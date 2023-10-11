Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag tiefer
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,7 Prozent auf 63,19 EUR.
Um 10:30 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 63,19 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,19 EUR. Bei 63,64 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 456 Aktien.
Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 36,57 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 13,64 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.
