DAX15.433 +0,1%ESt504.196 -0,2%MSCIW2.888 +1,0%Dow33.739 +0,4%Nas13.563 +0,6%Bitcoin25.715 -0,5%Euro1,0603 ±-0,0%Öl87,41 -0,4%Gold1.874 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Protokoll: DAX stabil -- Inflation schwächt sich ab -- Fresenius bricht nach Novo Nordisk-Daten ein -- IPO: Birkenstock zurückhaltend bei Ausgabepreis -- BP, LVMH im Fokus
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Mittag am Kryptomarkt
Stellantis-Aktie im Plus: Stellantis und Samsung errichten zweite US-Gigafactory in Indiana
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jetzt die Webinar-Serie Chart-Talk über DAX, Dow & Co. von onemarkets by UniCredit abonnieren - und bestens gerüstet sein für eigene Trades. -w-
Aktienentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag tiefer

11.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag tiefer

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,7 Prozent auf 63,19 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,18 EUR 0,78 EUR 1,25%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 10:30 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 63,19 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,19 EUR. Bei 63,64 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 456 Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 36,57 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 13,64 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.