DAX15.460 +0,2%ESt504.201 -0,1%MSCIW2.888 +1,0%Dow33.715 -0,1%Nas13.595 +0,2%Bitcoin25.283 -2,1%Euro1,0610 ±0,0%Öl85,87 -2,1%Gold1.875 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Plug Power A1JA81 Birkenstock BSTCK0 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 Fresenius 578560 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292 BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Protokoll: DAX schließt etwas fester -- Inflation schwächt sich ab -- Fresenius bricht nach Novo Nordisk-Daten ein -- Birkenstock vor US-IPO -- BP, LVMH im Fokus
Top News
Börse New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jetzt die Webinar-Serie Chart-Talk über DAX, Dow & Co. von onemarkets by UniCredit abonnieren - und bestens gerüstet sein für eigene Trades. -w-
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

11.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,5 Prozent auf 66,94 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,80 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,64%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 66,94 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,71 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 67,43 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 219.977 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 25,35 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Abschläge von 9,69 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.