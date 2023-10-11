Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications kommt am Vormittag kaum vom Fleck

DAX15.434 +0,1%ESt504.196 -0,2%MSCIW2.888 +1,0%Dow33.739 +0,4%Nas13.563 +0,6%Bitcoin25.556 -1,1%Euro1,0607 ±0,0%Öl87,38 -0,4%Gold1.871 +0,6%
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Mittwochvormittag wenig Änderung. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via Tradegate bei 63,64 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:12 Uhr bei 63,64 EUR und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,64 EUR zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 63,20 EUR ab. Mit einem Wert von 63,64 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 421 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 11.11.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 86,30 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 26,26 Prozent niedriger. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 14,25 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

