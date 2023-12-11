DAX16.748 -0,1%ESt504.525 +0,1%MSCIW3.047 +0,3%Dow36.248 +0,4%Nas14.404 +0,5%Bitcoin39.327 -3,3%Euro1,0765 ±0,0%Öl75,31 -0,5%Gold1.994 -0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Montagmittag ausgebremst

11.12.23 12:05 Uhr

11.12.23 12:05 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 1,9 Prozent auf 71,65 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 11:54 Uhr um 1,9 Prozent auf 71,65 USD ab. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 17.032 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,79 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 17,82 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,95 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Einer der letzten Tipps von Berkshire Hathaway-Vize Charlie Munger: Anleger haben es heute schwerer, reich zu werden - so klappt es trotzdem

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 freundlich

Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste

