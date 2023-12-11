Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter

Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in der Gewinnzone

Heute im Fokus

Sartorius und Merck prüfen Übernahme von Single Use Support. CTS steigt wohl in Bieterwettstreit um See Tickets ein. Chinesische Konkurrenten bedrohen wohl mit eigenen KI-Chips NVIDIAs Vormachtstellung. Microsoft weitet Cloud-Kapazität in Deutschland deutlich aus. Finanzinvestoren offenbar an Macy's interessiert. Bündnis demonstriert in Grünheide gegen Tesla-Ausbaupläne.