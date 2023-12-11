DAX16.794 +0,2%ESt504.544 +0,5%MSCIW3.047 +0,3%Dow36.341 +0,3%Nas14.358 -0,3%Bitcoin38.868 -4,4%Euro1,0746 -0,2%Öl75,78 +0,2%Gold1.982 -1,1%
Heute im Fokus
Warten auf Notenbank-Entscheidungen: DAX schließt nach Rekordjagd fester -- EU bewilligt Milliardenzahlung an RWE -- Uniper-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalschnitt ab -- Nikola, SAP, MorphoSys im Fokus
Top News
Jahresendrally an Börse Frankfurt zieht an: DAX im späten Handel mit neuem Rekordhoch
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Montagnachmittag
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter

11.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,7 Prozent auf 71,81 USD ab.

Die Aktie verlor um 16:07 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 1,7 Prozent auf 71,81 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 70,95 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 71,90 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 1.619.876 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 15,62 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,01 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Einer der letzten Tipps von Berkshire Hathaway-Vize Charlie Munger: Anleger haben es heute schwerer, reich zu werden - so klappt es trotzdem

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 freundlich

Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste

