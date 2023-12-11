Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Verlusten
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der London-Sitzung zuletzt 2,8 Prozent im Minus bei 71,50 USD.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der London-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 07:27 Uhr 2,8 Prozent auf 71,50 USD. Bei 72,80 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt stieg das London-Volumen auf 1.144 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,29 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
