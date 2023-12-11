DAX16.778 +0,1%ESt504.533 +0,2%MSCIW3.047 +0,3%Dow36.248 +0,4%Nas14.404 +0,5%Bitcoin39.332 -3,3%Euro1,0762 ±-0,0%Öl75,64 ±-0,0%Gold1.993 -0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Verlusten

11.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Verlusten

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der London-Sitzung zuletzt 2,8 Prozent im Minus bei 71,50 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
66,18 EUR -1,80 EUR -2,65%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der London-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 07:27 Uhr 2,8 Prozent auf 71,50 USD. Bei 72,80 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt stieg das London-Volumen auf 1.144 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,29 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Einer der letzten Tipps von Berkshire Hathaway-Vize Charlie Munger: Anleger haben es heute schwerer, reich zu werden - so klappt es trotzdem

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 freundlich

Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
