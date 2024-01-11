Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag auf rotem Terrain

DAX16.647 +0,6%ESt504.470 +0,6%MSCIW3.157 -0,1%Dow37.711 ±0,0%Nas14.970 ±0,0%Bitcoin41.923 -0,8%Euro1,0942 -0,3%Öl80,06 +2,0%Gold2.050 +1,0%
12.01.24 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,7 Prozent auf 68,02 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 11:18 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,7 Prozent auf 68,02 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 370 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD an. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 25,12 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,44 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

