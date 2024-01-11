DAX16.674 +0,8%ESt504.473 +0,7%MSCIW3.157 -0,1%Dow37.545 -0,4%Nas14.988 +0,1%Bitcoin40.623 -3,9%Euro1,0972 ±0,0%Öl79,16 +0,9%Gold2.053 +1,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind

12.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 2,8 Prozent auf 70,43 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,47 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,8 Prozent auf 70,43 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 70,43 USD zu. Bei 68,69 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 623.289 Stück gehandelt.

Am 08.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 85,11 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 20,84 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 16,40 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

