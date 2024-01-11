Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 2,8 Prozent auf 70,43 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 16:08 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,8 Prozent auf 70,43 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 70,43 USD zu. Bei 68,69 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 623.289 Stück gehandelt.
Am 08.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 85,11 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 20,84 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 16,40 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen