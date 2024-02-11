Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag ins Plus

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,5 Prozent auf 61,46 EUR zu.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 11:47 Uhr 0,5 Prozent im Plus bei 61,46 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 61,46 EUR. Bei 60,59 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 324 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 16.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,59 EUR an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 22,99 Prozent. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 05.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 11,21 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Im Jahr 2023 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.

