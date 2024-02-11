DAX16.989 +0,4%ESt504.730 +0,3%MSCIW3.281 +0,5%Dow38.672 -0,1%Nas15.991 +1,3%Bitcoin44.411 -0,7%Euro1,0769 -0,1%Öl81,36 -0,6%Gold2.022 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y PayPal A14R7U Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Palantir A2QA4J BYD A0M4W9 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX über 17.000er-Marke -- Rüstungstitel profitieren von Bestellungen westlicher Staaten -- Siemens Energy, Tesla, Bayer, Tod's, SAP, Diamondback im Fokus
Top News
Aufschläge in Frankfurt: DAX am Montagmittag im Aufwind
Zuversicht in Wien: ATX am Mittag mit Zuschlägen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
In herausfordernden Zeiten auf die Qualität von Schweizer Unternehmen setzen: Erfahren Sie mehr zu den Schweizer Top Picks für das neue Jahr 2024!
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag ins Plus

12.02.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag ins Plus

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,5 Prozent auf 61,46 EUR zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,13 EUR 0,23 EUR 0,38%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 11:47 Uhr 0,5 Prozent im Plus bei 61,46 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 61,46 EUR. Bei 60,59 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 324 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 16.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,59 EUR an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 22,99 Prozent. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 05.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 11,21 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Im Jahr 2023 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"