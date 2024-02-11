DAX17.001 +0,4%ESt504.735 +0,4%MSCIW3.281 +0,5%Dow38.672 -0,1%Nas15.991 +1,3%Bitcoin44.480 -0,5%Euro1,0773 -0,1%Öl81,61 -0,3%Gold2.021 -0,2%
DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen wegen Feiertag geschlossen -- Rüstungstitel profitieren von Bestellungen westlicher Staaten -- Tesla, Bayer, Tod's, SAP, Diamondback, BVB im Fokus
Vorgesehener SAP-Aufsichtsratschef verzichtet auf Posten - Neuer Plattner-Nachfolger schon gefunden - SAP-Aktie etwas schwächer
Vossloh-Finanzvorstand zuversichtlich für Zielerreichung in 2023 - Vossloh-Aktie profitiert
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten

12.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 60,59 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,13 EUR 0,23 EUR 0,38%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 08:48 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,0 Prozent auf 60,59 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 60,59 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 60,59 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 66 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 16.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,59 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 24,76 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 05.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 9,94 Prozent sinken.

2023 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz auf den 03.03.2025.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,94 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
