Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochnachmittag ab

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt 1,9 Prozent im Minus bei 82,22 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:53 Uhr 1,9 Prozent im Minus bei 82,22 USD. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 81,53 USD. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 82,50 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 87.703 Stück.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 11,39 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 33,02 Prozent sinken.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 25.11.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,67 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,47 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,59 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1,18 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2025 wird am 24.02.2025 erwartet. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q4 2026-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 02.03.2026 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,44 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

