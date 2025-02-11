DAX22.152 +0,5%ESt505.409 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,57 -0,2%Dow44.319 -0,6%Nas19.575 -0,4%Bitcoin92.360 -0,1%Euro1,0374 +0,1%Öl75,93 -1,2%Gold2.894 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Telekom 555750 SAP 716460 Super Micro Computer A40MRM RENK RENK73 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX nach Rekordhoch fester -- Wall Street tiefer -- Siemens Energy bestätigt Jahresziele 2024/25 -- TeamViewer will 2028 Umsatz-Milliarde knacken -- BYD, Lufthansa, Apple, Alibaba im Fokus
Top News
Commerzbank-Aktie dennoch fester: Commerzbank will offenbar bis zu 4.000 Stellen abbauen Commerzbank-Aktie dennoch fester: Commerzbank will offenbar bis zu 4.000 Stellen abbauen
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt: Lufthansa-Konzern gründet eigenen Reiseveranstalter Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt: Lufthansa-Konzern gründet eigenen Reiseveranstalter
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
+++ Das Finanz-Event für Anleger & Trader: über 30 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Frankfurt am 15. Februar 2025 - Jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochnachmittag ab

12.02.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochnachmittag ab

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt 1,9 Prozent im Minus bei 82,22 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
79,14 EUR -4,72 EUR -5,63%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:53 Uhr 1,9 Prozent im Minus bei 82,22 USD. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 81,53 USD. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 82,50 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 87.703 Stück.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 11,39 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 33,02 Prozent sinken.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 25.11.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,67 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,47 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,59 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1,18 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2025 wird am 24.02.2025 erwartet. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q4 2026-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 02.03.2026 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,44 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Nachmittag

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt mittags im Minus

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"