Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag auf grünem Terrain

Fokus auf Aktienkurs

12.03.24 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,4 Prozent auf 69,99 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,42 EUR 0,28 EUR 0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 11:58 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,4 Prozent auf 69,99 USD zu. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 3.410 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Gewinne von 8,45 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,87 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,42 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.146,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommende Q1 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 veröffentlicht.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,95 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

